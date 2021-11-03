Markets
Wednesday 11/3 Insider Buying Report: RENT, ONB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rent the Runway, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Carley Roney purchased 12,500 shares of RENT, for a cost of $21.00 each, for a total investment of $262,500. Investors are able to snag RENT at a price even lower than Roney did, with the stock trading as low as $15.21 at last check today -- that's 27.6% under Roney's purchase price. Rent the Runway is trading off about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Old National Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Austin M. Ramirez who purchased 5,715 shares for a cost of $17.50 each, for a trade totaling $99,991. Old National Bancorp is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

