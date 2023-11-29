News & Insights

QRVO

Wednesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: QRVO, DNMR

November 29, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Qorvo, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of QRVO, at a cost of $93.19 each, for a total investment of $465,950. Rhines was up about 4.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with QRVO trading as high as $97.08 at last check today. Qorvo is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Richard J. Hendrix bought $93,395 worth of Danimer Scientific, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.93 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hendrix in the past year. Danimer Scientific is trading up about 9.5% on the day Wednesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

