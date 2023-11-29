As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Qorvo, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of QRVO, at a cost of $93.19 each, for a total investment of $465,950. Rhines was up about 4.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with QRVO trading as high as $97.08 at last check today. Qorvo is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Richard J. Hendrix bought $93,395 worth of Danimer Scientific, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.93 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hendrix in the past year. Danimer Scientific is trading up about 9.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: QRVO, DNMR

