News & Insights

Markets
ALTG

Wednesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: ALTG, FSCO

November 29, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alta Equipment Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of ALTG, at a cost of $9.74 each, for a total investment of $48,705. Bargain hunters can pick up ALTG at a price even lower than Savas did, with the stock trading as low as $9.25 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 5.0% below Savas's purchase price. Alta Equipment Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Savas made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $142,141 shares for a cost of $14.21 each.

And at FS Credit Opportunities, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Philip E. Hughes Jr. who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $5.65 each, for a trade totaling $28,257. Before this latest buy, Hughes Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $34,799 shares at a cost of $4.35 each. FS Credit Opportunities is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: ALTG, FSCO
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: ALTG, FSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALTG
FSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.