News & Insights

Markets
ISTR

Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ISTR, OPK

November 27, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Investar Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Scott G. Ginn purchased 8,475 shares of ISTR, for a cost of $23.68 each, for a total investment of $200,688. Ginn was up about 3.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ISTR trading as high as $24.52 in trading on Wednesday. Investar Holding is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday.

And at OPKO Health, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $1.59 each, for a total investment of $159,000. Before this latest buy, Frost purchased OPK at 13 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $8.92M at an average of $0.98 per share. OPKO Health is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ISTR, OPKVIDEO: Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ISTR, OPK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ISTR
OPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.