Markets
ACM

Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ACM, NOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AECOM, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of ACM, at a cost of $42.56 each, for a total investment of $8.51M. Feld was up about 3.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ACM trading as high as $43.83 at last check today. AECOM is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at ServiceNow, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO William R. McDermott who bought 3,600 shares for a cost of $278.93 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. ServiceNow is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ACM, NOW
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ACM, NOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACM NOW

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular