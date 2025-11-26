Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, OneWater Marine's Executive Chairman, Philip Austin Singleton Jr., made a $495,263 buy of ONEW, purchasing 43,179 shares at a cost of $11.47 each. So far Singleton Jr. is in the green, up about 10.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.71. OneWater Marine is trading up about 6.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Singleton Jr. bought ONEW on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $515,866 at an average of $17.29 per share.

And at Hershey, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Kirk Tanner who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $185.46 each, for a total investment of $370,915. Hershey is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Tanner is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $189.05.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/26 Insider Buying Report: ONEW, HSY

