PTVE

Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PTVE, SFT

BNK Invest
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Pactiv Evergreen's Director, Allen Hugli, made a $159,664 purchase of PTVE, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.97 each. Hugli was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PTVE trading as high as $17.00 in trading on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hugli made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $174,005 shares at a cost of $11.60 a piece.

And also on Monday, See Remarks George Arison bought $100,764 worth of Shift Technologies, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $6.72 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Arison in the past twelve months. Shift Technologies is trading up about 11.9% on the day Wednesday. Arison was up about 22.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SFT trading as high as $8.20 in trading on Wednesday.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

