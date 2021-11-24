Markets
Wednesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: DPW, W

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ault Global Holdings' Executive Chairman, Milton C. Ault III, made a $5.02M buy of DPW, purchasing 2,610,000 shares at a cost of $1.92 each. Ault Global Holdings is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ault III bought DPW on 16 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $7.06M at an average of $2.53 per share.

And at Wayfair, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Michael W. Choe who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $258.98 each, for a trade totaling $2.59M. This buy marks the first one filed by Choe in the past twelve months. Wayfair is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. Choe was up about 9.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with W trading as high as $284.14 at last check today.

