Markets
HPK

Wednesday 11/23 Insider Buying Report: HPK, LGF.B

November 23, 2022 — 11:08 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HighPeak Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 43,002 shares of HPK, at a cost of $21.96 each, for a total investment of $944,443. So far Hollis is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.05. HighPeak Energy is trading off about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hollis purchased HPK on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $136,805 at an average of $16.09 per share.

And at Lions Gate Entertainment, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Harry Sloan who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.40 each, for a trade totaling $640,000. Before this latest buy, Sloan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $635,800 shares for a cost of $12.72 a piece. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading up about 5.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.92.

Wednesday 11/23 Insider Buying Report: HPK, LGF.B
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/23 Insider Buying Report: HPK, LGF.B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPK
LGF.B

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.