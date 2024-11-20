News & Insights

Markets
EL

Wednesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: EL, SCWO

November 20, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Estee Lauder's Director, Paul J. Fribourg, made a $9.86M buy of EL, purchasing 153,000 shares at a cost of $64.46 each. Estee Lauder is trading down about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Fribourg made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $10.05M shares for a cost of $63.98 each.

And also on Monday, James Michael Vanderhider bought $312,500 worth of 374Water, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $1.25 each. 374Water Inc is trading up about 7.5% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to grab SCWO even cheaper than Vanderhider did, with the stock trading as low as $1.08 in trading on Wednesday which is 13.6% below Vanderhider's purchase price.

Wednesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: EL, SCWOVIDEO: Wednesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: EL, SCWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
SCWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.