Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Estee Lauder's Director, Paul J. Fribourg, made a $9.86M buy of EL, purchasing 153,000 shares at a cost of $64.46 each. Estee Lauder is trading down about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Fribourg made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $10.05M shares for a cost of $63.98 each.

And also on Monday, James Michael Vanderhider bought $312,500 worth of 374Water, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $1.25 each. 374Water Inc is trading up about 7.5% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to grab SCWO even cheaper than Vanderhider did, with the stock trading as low as $1.08 in trading on Wednesday which is 13.6% below Vanderhider's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: EL, SCWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.