Wednesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: TBRG, AVTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TruBridge, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Business Officer Michael Daughton purchased 50,000 shares of TBRG, for a cost of $19.98 each, for a total investment of $999,171. Daughton was up about 7.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TBRG trading as high as $21.44 at last check today. TruBridge is trading down about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Daughton in the past year.

And at Avantor, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Emmanuel Ligner who bought 87,500 shares for a cost of $11.35 each, for a total investment of $993,125. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ligner in the past twelve months. Avantor is trading down about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy AVTR at a price even lower than Ligner did, with shares changing hands as low as $10.86 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.3% below Ligner's purchase price.

