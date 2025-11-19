Markets
Wednesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: SONO, ARX

November 19, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sonos, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of SONO, at a cost of $16.17 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. Conrad was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SONO trading as high as $16.44 at last check today. Sonos is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Conrad made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.02M shares for a cost of $11.10 each.

And on Friday, Co-Founder, CEO Jeffrey L. Radke bought $999,366 worth of Accelerant Holdings, buying 74,110 shares at a cost of $13.48 a piece. Accelerant Holdings is trading off about 2% on the day Wednesday.

