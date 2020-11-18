Wednesday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: WTRH, PGRE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Waitr Holdings's Director, Buford H. Ortale, made a $731,811 purchase of WTRH, buying 266,113 shares at a cost of $2.75 each. So far Ortale is in the green, up about 23.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.39. Waitr Holdings is trading up about 9.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ortale in the past year.

And at Paramount Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $9.65 each, for a trade totaling $193,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Behler in the past year. Paramount Group Inc is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.