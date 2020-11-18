Markets
GSKY

Wednesday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: GSKY, SSSS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GreenSky, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO and Chairman of the Board David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GSKY, at a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $3.83M. So far Zalik is in the green, up about 21.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.20. GreenSky is trading up about 11.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Zalik in the past year.

And on Tuesday, CEO and President Mark D. Klein purchased $990,252 worth of Suro Capital, purchasing 99,661 shares at a cost of $9.94 each. Before this latest buy, Klein purchased SSSS on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $252,419 at an average of $7.03 per share. Suro Capital is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Klein is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.75.

Wednesday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: GSKY, SSSS
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: GSKY, SSSS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSKY SSSS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest