Wednesday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: GSKY, SSSS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GreenSky, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO and Chairman of the Board David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of GSKY, at a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $3.83M. So far Zalik is in the green, up about 21.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.20. GreenSky is trading up about 11.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Zalik in the past year.

And on Tuesday, CEO and President Mark D. Klein purchased $990,252 worth of Suro Capital, purchasing 99,661 shares at a cost of $9.94 each. Before this latest buy, Klein purchased SSSS on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $252,419 at an average of $7.03 per share. Suro Capital is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Klein is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.75.

