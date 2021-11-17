Wednesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: JXN, EAF

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Jackson Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Vice Chair, Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,925 shares of JXN, at a cost of $32.95 each, for a total investment of $1.28M. So far Myers is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.21. Jackson Financial Inc Class A is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

And at GrafTech International, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jean-marc Germain who bought 35,000 shares for a cost of $12.75 each, for a total investment of $446,134. This purchase marks the first one filed by Germain in the past year. GrafTech International is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.