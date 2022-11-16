Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cognition Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 1,500,000 shares of CGTX, at a cost of $1.20 each, for a total investment of $1.8M. So far Fletcher is in the green, up about 31.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.58. Cognition Therapeutics is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fletcher in the past year.

And on Monday, Frank Russell Ellett purchased $697,609 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $34.88 each. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: CGTX, AUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.