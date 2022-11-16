Markets
CGTX

Wednesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: CGTX, AUB

November 16, 2022 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cognition Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 1,500,000 shares of CGTX, at a cost of $1.20 each, for a total investment of $1.8M. So far Fletcher is in the green, up about 31.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.58. Cognition Therapeutics is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fletcher in the past year.

And on Monday, Frank Russell Ellett purchased $697,609 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $34.88 each. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: CGTX, AUB
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: CGTX, AUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGTX
AUB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.