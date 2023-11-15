News & Insights

Wednesday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: TXO, TKO

November 15, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TXO Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, See Remarks Keith A. Hutton purchased 180,000 shares of TXO, for a cost of $17.60 each, for a total investment of $3.17M. Hutton was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TXO trading as high as $19.00 at last check today. TXO Partners is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hutton in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Ariel Emanuel purchased $999,974 worth of TKO Group Holdings, purchasing 12,531 shares at a cost of $79.80 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Emanuel in the past year. TKO Group Holdings is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up TKO at a price even lower than Emanuel did, with shares changing hands as low as $77.98 at last check today which is 2.3% under Emanuel's purchase price.

