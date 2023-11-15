News & Insights

Wednesday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: CRL, MTD

November 15, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Charles River Laboratories International's CEO, James C. Foster, made a $1.00M purchase of CRL, buying 5,620 shares at a cost of $178.05 a piece. Foster was up about 5.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRL trading as high as $188.33 at last check today. Charles River Laboratories International is trading up about 5.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Foster in the past twelve months.

And at Mettler-Toledo International, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Roland D. Diggelmann who bought 315 shares at a cost of $1026.54 each, for a total investment of $323,360. This buy marks the first one filed by Diggelmann in the past year. Mettler-Toledo International is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Diggelmann was up about 4.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MTD trading as high as $1067.45 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

