Wednesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: TUP, NEWR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Tupperware Brands' Executive Vice Chairman, Richard Goudis, made a $787,600 buy of TUP, purchasing 27,500 shares at a cost of $28.64 each. So far Goudis is in the green, up about 5.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $30.31. Tupperware Brands is trading up about 5.7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Goudis in the past year.

And at New Relic, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director David J. Henshall who purchased 4,750 shares for a cost of $54.74 each, for a trade totaling $260,009. This purchase marks the first one filed by Henshall in the past twelve months. New Relic is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.