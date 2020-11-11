Markets
AIZ

Wednesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: AIZ, CORT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Assurant's Director, J. Braxton Carter II, made a $249,210 purchase of AIZ, buying 1,950 shares at a cost of $127.80 a piece. Carter II was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AIZ trading as high as $134.96 at last check today. Assurant is trading off about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carter II in the past year.

And at Corcept Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director G. Leonard Baker Jr. who purchased 13,500 shares at a cost of $17.98 each, for a trade totaling $242,665. Before this latest buy, Baker Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $577,738 shares at a cost of $12.49 each. Corcept Therapeutics is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Baker Jr. was up about 7.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CORT trading as high as $19.39 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: AIZ, CORT
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: AIZ, CORT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIZ CORT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular