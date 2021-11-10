Markets
Wednesday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: RCII, IHRT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Rent-A-Center's Director, Christopher B. Hetrick, made a $667,500 buy of RCII, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $44.50 each. Hetrick was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RCII trading as high as $46.59 at last check today. Rent-A-Center is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hetrick in the past year.

And on Tuesday, CEO and Director Robert W. Pittman bought $501,680 worth of iHeartMedia, buying 24,150 shares at a cost of $20.77 each. Before this latest buy, Pittman purchased IHRT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.43M at an average of $17.60 per share. iHeartMedia is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Pittman was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IHRT trading as high as $21.91 at last check today.

