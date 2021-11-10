Markets
Wednesday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: EVRG, SKLZ

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Evergy's Director, C. John Wilder, made a $1.37M buy of EVRG, purchasing 21,384 shares at a cost of $64.09 each. Wilder was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EVRG trading as high as $64.97 in trading on Wednesday. Evergy is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wilder purchased EVRG on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $124.44M at an average of $50.82 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Director Harry Sloan bought $998,016 worth of Skillz, buying 80,000 shares at a cost of $12.48 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Sloan in the past twelve months. Skillz is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday.

