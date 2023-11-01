News & Insights

Markets
EXFY

Wednesday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, AROW

November 01, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Expensify, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Steven J. McLaughlin purchased 168,894 shares of EXFY, for a cost of $2.48 each, for a total investment of $418,857. McLaughlin was up about 14.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EXFY trading as high as $2.84 in trading on Wednesday. Expensify Inc is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin purchased EXFY on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $7.81M at an average of $5.01 per share.

And at Arrow Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Gary C. Dake who bought 4,800 shares for a cost of $20.58 each, for a trade totaling $98,784. Before this latest buy, Dake made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $27,566 shares for a cost of $27.57 each. Arrow Financial is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Dake was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AROW trading as high as $21.30 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, AROW

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, AROW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXFY
AROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.