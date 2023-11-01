Wednesday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, AROW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Expensify, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Steven J. McLaughlin purchased 168,894 shares of EXFY, for a cost of $2.48 each, for a total investment of $418,857. McLaughlin was up about 14.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EXFY trading as high as $2.84 in trading on Wednesday. Expensify Inc is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin purchased EXFY on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $7.81M at an average of $5.01 per share.

And at Arrow Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Gary C. Dake who bought 4,800 shares for a cost of $20.58 each, for a trade totaling $98,784. Before this latest buy, Dake made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $27,566 shares for a cost of $27.57 each. Arrow Financial is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Dake was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AROW trading as high as $21.30 at last check today.

