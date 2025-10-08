Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vail Resorts, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Angela A. Korch purchased 210 shares of MTN, at a cost of $155.00 each, for a total investment of $32,550. Vail Resorts is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Korch bought MTN at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $61,000 at an average of $158.44 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Director Brian C. Healy purchased $27,580 worth of Mueller Water Products, purchasing 1,070 shares at a cost of $25.78 a piece. Before this latest buy, Healy purchased MWA at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $79,829 at an average of $24.12 per share. Mueller Water Products is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/8 Insider Buying Report: MTN, MWA

