Wednesday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: MXL, NCV

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, MaxLinear's Steven G. Litchfield, made a $499,730 purchase of MXL, buying 10,414 shares at a cost of $47.99 each. So far Litchfield is in the green, up about 3.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $49.85. MaxLinear is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Litchfield bought MXL on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $499,615 at an average of $53.83 per share.

And at AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James S. Macleod who bought 12,892 shares at a cost of $5.94 each, for a trade totaling $76,636. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Macleod is in the green, up about 2.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.