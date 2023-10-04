News & Insights

Markets
FXNC

Wednesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: FXNC, AXR

October 04, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, First National's Director, Gerald F. Smith Jr., made a $39,788 purchase of FXNC, buying 2,286 shares at a cost of $17.41 each. First National is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. bought FXNC on 30 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $710,073 at an average of $15.75 per share.

And at AMREP, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert Robotti who purchased 2,095 shares at a cost of $16.43 each, for a trade totaling $34,422. Before this latest buy, Robotti made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $28,951 shares for a cost of $16.52 a piece. AMREP is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. Robotti was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AXR trading as high as $16.86 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: FXNC, AXR

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: FXNC, AXR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FXNC
AXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.