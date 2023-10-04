Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, First National's Director, Gerald F. Smith Jr., made a $39,788 purchase of FXNC, buying 2,286 shares at a cost of $17.41 each. First National is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. bought FXNC on 30 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $710,073 at an average of $15.75 per share.

And at AMREP, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert Robotti who purchased 2,095 shares at a cost of $16.43 each, for a trade totaling $34,422. Before this latest buy, Robotti made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $28,951 shares for a cost of $16.52 a piece. AMREP is trading down about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. Robotti was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AXR trading as high as $16.86 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: FXNC, AXR

