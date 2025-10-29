As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WD-40's, Daniel T. Carter, made a $199,370 buy of WDFC, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $199.37 each. WD-40 is trading down about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carter in the past year.

And at Gabelli Multimedia Trust, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Mario J. Gabelli who purchased 31,000 shares for a cost of $4.04 each, for a trade totaling $125,138. Before this latest buy, Gabelli purchased GGT at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $176,554 at an average of $4.34 per share. Gabelli Multimedia Trust is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: WDFC, GGT

