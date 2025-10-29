Markets
Wednesday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: NSC, BWB

October 29, 2025 — 11:35 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Norfolk Southern, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of NSC, at a cost of $281.86 each, for a total investment of $732,823. Investors are able to grab NSC at a price even lower than Anderson did, with shares changing hands as low as $278.48 at last check today -- that's 1.2% under Anderson's purchase price. Norfolk Southern is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Anderson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $99,459 shares at a cost of $248.65 each.

And at Bridgewater Bancshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by David J. Volk who bought 30,000 shares at a cost of $17.45 each, for a total investment of $523,542. This buy marks the first one filed by Volk in the past year. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag BWB at a price even lower than Volk did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.80 at last check today -- that's 3.7% under Volk's purchase price.

BNK Invest
