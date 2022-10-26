Markets
UNP

Wednesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: UNP, TCBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Union Pacific's Director, Teresa Finley, made a $259,799 buy of UNP, purchasing 1,380 shares at a cost of $188.26 each. Finley was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UNP trading as high as $197.94 in trading on Wednesday. Union Pacific is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Finley in the past year.

And also on Monday, Chief Risk Officer Timothy J. Storms purchased $251,724 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, purchasing 4,400 shares at a cost of $57.21 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Storms is in the green, up about 4.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $60.02.

Wednesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: UNP, TCBI
VIDEO: Wednesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: UNP, TCBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNPTCBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular