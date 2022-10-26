Wednesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: UNP, TCBI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Union Pacific's Director, Teresa Finley, made a $259,799 buy of UNP, purchasing 1,380 shares at a cost of $188.26 each. Finley was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UNP trading as high as $197.94 in trading on Wednesday. Union Pacific is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Finley in the past year.

And also on Monday, Chief Risk Officer Timothy J. Storms purchased $251,724 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, purchasing 4,400 shares at a cost of $57.21 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Storms is in the green, up about 4.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $60.02.

