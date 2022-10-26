Markets
Wednesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: EFX, TPL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Equifax, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of EFX, for a cost of $148.69 each, for a total investment of $99,923. So far Smith is in the green, up about 13.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $168.00. Equifax is trading up about 2.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Murray Stahl bought $28,363 worth of Texas Pacific Land, buying 13 shares at a cost of $2181.79 each. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL at 249 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $6.99M at an average of $1447.08 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 3.3% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to grab TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with the stock trading as low as $2094.89 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.0% below Stahl's purchase price.

