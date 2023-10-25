News & Insights

Wednesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, CMC

October 25, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Texas Capital Bancshares' Director, Robert W. Stallings, made a $436,320 purchase of TCBI, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $54.54 each. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stallings purchased TCBI at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.75M at an average of $53.82 per share.

And at Commercial Metals, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Peter R. Matt who purchased 6,200 shares at a cost of $40.30 each, for a total investment of $249,860. Commercial Metals is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

