Wednesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: MMLP, CASS

October 25, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Martin Midstream Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Executive Vice President/COO Randall Tauscher purchased 25,350 shares of MMLP, for a cost of $2.37 each, for a total investment of $60,026. Martin Midstream Partners is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Tauscher bought MMLP at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $40,118 at an average of $2.20 per share.

And at Cass Information Systems, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Martin H. Resch who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $36.50 each, for a total investment of $36,500. Before this latest buy, Resch bought CASS on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $115,663 at an average of $36.53 per share. Cass Information Systems is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Resch is in the green, up about 4.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.18.

