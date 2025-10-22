Markets
Wednesday 10/22 Insider Buying Report: MBX, LAW

October 22, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Mbx Biosciences' CEO, P. Kent Hawryluk, made a $272,790 purchase of MBX, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $13.64 a piece. Hawryluk was up about 17.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MBX trading as high as $15.98 at last check today. Mbx Biosciences is trading down about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hawryluk in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Thomas F. Bogan bought $147,773 worth of CS Disco, buying 24,831 shares at a cost of $5.95 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bogan purchased LAW at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $401,899 at an average of $5.90 per share. CS Disco is trading up about 17.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Bogan is in the green, up about 19.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.12.

