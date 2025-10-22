As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, CSX's CEO, Stephen F. Angel, made a $2.03M buy of CSX, purchasing 55,000 shares at a cost of $36.87 a piece. Investors can bag CSX at a price even lower than Angel did, with the stock changing hands as low as $35.96 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.5% under Angel's purchase price. CSX is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Angel in the past year.

And at Pinnacle Financial Partners, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director G. Kennedy Thompson who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $87.63 each, for a trade totaling $438,150. Before this latest buy, Thompson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $856,500 shares at a cost of $85.65 each. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Thompson was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PNFP trading as high as $89.24 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/22 Insider Buying Report: CSX, PNFP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.