Markets
CABA

Wednesday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: CABA, OMI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Cabaletta Bio's Chief Financial Officer, Anup Marda, made a $49,620 purchase of CABA, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $0.99 a piece. Marda was up about 24.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CABA trading as high as $1.24 at last check today. Cabaletta Bio is trading up about 17.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Marda in the past year.

And at Owens & Minor, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert J. Henkel who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $15.68 each, for a total investment of $15,680. Before this latest buy, Henkel made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $31,760 shares for a cost of $31.76 a piece. Owens & Minor, is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Henkel was up about 7.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OMI trading as high as $16.85 at last check today.

Wednesday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: CABA, OMI
VIDEO: Wednesday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: CABA, OMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CABAOMI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular