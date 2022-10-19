Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Cabaletta Bio's Chief Financial Officer, Anup Marda, made a $49,620 purchase of CABA, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $0.99 a piece. Marda was up about 24.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CABA trading as high as $1.24 at last check today. Cabaletta Bio is trading up about 17.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Marda in the past year.

And at Owens & Minor, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Robert J. Henkel who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $15.68 each, for a total investment of $15,680. Before this latest buy, Henkel made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $31,760 shares for a cost of $31.76 a piece. Owens & Minor, is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Henkel was up about 7.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OMI trading as high as $16.85 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: CABA, OMI

