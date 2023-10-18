News & Insights

Markets
ORC

Wednesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: ORC, BLND

October 18, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Orchid Island Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Cauley bought 15,000 shares of ORC, at a cost of $7.40 each, for a total investment of $111,050. Investors can grab ORC even cheaper than Cauley did, with the stock changing hands as low as $7.09 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.2% under Cauley's purchase price. Orchid Island Capital is trading off about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cauley made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $235,700 shares at a cost of $7.86 each.

And also on Friday, Head of Finance and Admin. Amir Jafari bought $17,141 worth of Blend Labs, buying 14,124 shares at a cost of $1.21 a piece. Blend Labs is trading off about 7.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Jafari is in the green, up about 22.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.49.

Wednesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: ORC, BLND

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: ORC, BLND

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORC
BLND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.