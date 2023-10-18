As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Orchid Island Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Cauley bought 15,000 shares of ORC, at a cost of $7.40 each, for a total investment of $111,050. Investors can grab ORC even cheaper than Cauley did, with the stock changing hands as low as $7.09 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 4.2% under Cauley's purchase price. Orchid Island Capital is trading off about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cauley made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $235,700 shares at a cost of $7.86 each.

And also on Friday, Head of Finance and Admin. Amir Jafari bought $17,141 worth of Blend Labs, buying 14,124 shares at a cost of $1.21 a piece. Blend Labs is trading off about 7.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Jafari is in the green, up about 22.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.49.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: ORC, BLND

