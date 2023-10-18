Wednesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: BYRN, DCTH

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Byrna Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 17,000 shares of BYRN, at a cost of $3.19 each, for a total investment of $54,193. So far Ganz is in the green, up about 29.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.14. Byrna Technologies is trading off about 2.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Chief Operating Officer John Purpura bought $49,897 worth of Delcath Systems, buying 14,505 shares at a cost of $3.44 a piece. Delcath Systems is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Purpura was up about 14.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DCTH trading as high as $3.92 at last check today.

