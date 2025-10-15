Wednesday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: CNXC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Concentrix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of CNXC, at a cost of $45.35 each, for a total investment of $45,350. So far Caldwell is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $45.89. Concentrix Corp is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Caldwell bought CNXC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $93,435 at an average of $46.72 per share.

