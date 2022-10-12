As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Pulse Biosciences' Chief Strategy Officer, Mitchell E. Levinson, made a $69,908 purchase of PLSE, buying 30,780 shares at a cost of $2.27 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up PLSE at a price even lower than Levinson did, with shares trading as low as $1.89 at last check today which is 16.8% under Levinson's purchase price. Pulse Biosciences Inc is trading up about 7.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at Resources Connection, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Marco Von Maltzan who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $15.91 each, for a trade totaling $31,820. Resources Connection is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Von Maltzan is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.36.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: PLSE, RGP

