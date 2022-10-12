Markets
PLSE

Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: PLSE, RGP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Pulse Biosciences' Chief Strategy Officer, Mitchell E. Levinson, made a $69,908 purchase of PLSE, buying 30,780 shares at a cost of $2.27 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up PLSE at a price even lower than Levinson did, with shares trading as low as $1.89 at last check today which is 16.8% under Levinson's purchase price. Pulse Biosciences Inc is trading up about 7.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at Resources Connection, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Marco Von Maltzan who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $15.91 each, for a trade totaling $31,820. Resources Connection is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Von Maltzan is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.36.

Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: PLSE, RGP
VIDEO: Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: PLSE, RGP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLSERGP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular