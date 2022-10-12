As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AngioDynamics' CEO, James C. Clemmer, made a $150,000 buy of ANGO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 a piece. Investors can pick up ANGO at a price even lower than Clemmer did, with shares trading as low as $13.38 at last check today which is 10.8% under Clemmer's purchase price. AngioDynamics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Clemmer made one other purchase in the past year, buying $228,400 shares at a cost of $22.84 each.

And at Byrna Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Bryan Ganz who purchased 26,960 shares for a cost of $5.12 each, for a trade totaling $138,008. Before this latest buy, Ganz bought BYRN on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $266,346 at an average of $13.32 per share. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 8% on the day Wednesday. Ganz was up about 17.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BYRN trading as high as $6.03 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: ANGO, BYRN

