Markets
ANGO

Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: ANGO, BYRN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AngioDynamics' CEO, James C. Clemmer, made a $150,000 buy of ANGO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 a piece. Investors can pick up ANGO at a price even lower than Clemmer did, with shares trading as low as $13.38 at last check today which is 10.8% under Clemmer's purchase price. AngioDynamics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Clemmer made one other purchase in the past year, buying $228,400 shares at a cost of $22.84 each.

And at Byrna Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Bryan Ganz who purchased 26,960 shares for a cost of $5.12 each, for a trade totaling $138,008. Before this latest buy, Ganz bought BYRN on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $266,346 at an average of $13.32 per share. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 8% on the day Wednesday. Ganz was up about 17.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BYRN trading as high as $6.03 at last check today.

Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: ANGO, BYRN
VIDEO: Wednesday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: ANGO, BYRN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANGOBYRN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular