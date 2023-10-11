Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Arrowmark Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director John Scott Emrich purchased 7,500 shares of BANX, at a cost of $17.34 each, for a total investment of $130,030. Arrowmark Financial is trading down about 1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Emrich in the past twelve months.

And at Journey Medical, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jeffrey Paley who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $2.98 each, for a trade totaling $44,700. Before this latest buy, Paley made one other purchase in the past year, buying $89,100 shares for a cost of $2.97 a piece. Journey Medical is trading off about 6.8% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: BANX, DERM

