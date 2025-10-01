Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mbx Biosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Patrick J. Heron bought 666,666 shares of MBX, at a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $12M. MBX Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Heron in the past year.

And also on Friday, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased $613,200 worth of United States Antimony, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.13 a piece. United States Antimony Corp. is trading up about 11.4% on the day Wednesday. Evans was up about 21.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UAMY trading as high as $7.42 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: MBX, UAMY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.