Markets
MBX

Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: MBX, UAMY

October 01, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mbx Biosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Patrick J. Heron bought 666,666 shares of MBX, at a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $12M. MBX Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Heron in the past year.

And also on Friday, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased $613,200 worth of United States Antimony, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.13 a piece. United States Antimony Corp. is trading up about 11.4% on the day Wednesday. Evans was up about 21.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UAMY trading as high as $7.42 at last check today.

Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: MBX, UAMYVIDEO: Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: MBX, UAMY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MBX
UAMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.