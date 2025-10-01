Markets
IMRX

Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLTH

October 01, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Immuneering's Director, Peter Feinberg, made a $52,730 purchase of IMRX, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $7.03 each. Immuneering is trading off about 5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Feinberg bought IMRX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $99,088 at an average of $3.30 per share.

And on Friday, CFO Heena Agrawal bought $34,989 worth of Duluth Holdings, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $3.50 each. Before this latest buy, Agrawal purchased DLTH at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $41,217 at an average of $1.87 per share. Duluth Holdings Inc is trading off about 4.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Agrawal is in the green, up about 11.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.90.

Wednesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLTH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

