Wednesday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: CRM, KRTX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Salesforce.com (CRM)'s Director, Susan Wojcicki, made a $192,788 buy of CRM, purchasing 1,100 shares at a cost of $175.26 a piece. Salesforce.com is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wojcicki in the past year.

And at Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Heather Preston who purchased 1,427 shares for a cost of $69.80 each, for a trade totaling $99,601. Before this latest buy, Preston made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $12,950 shares at a cost of $70.00 each. Karuna Therapeutics is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Preston was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KRTX trading as high as $73.34 in trading on Wednesday.

