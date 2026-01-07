Markets
LAKE

Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: LAKE, UTZ

January 07, 2026 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Lakeland Industries' President, CEO & Exec. Chair, James M. Jenkins, made a $10,003 buy of LAKE, purchasing 1,127 shares at a cost of $8.88 a piece. Jenkins was up about 5.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LAKE trading as high as $9.39 at last check today. Lakeland Industries is trading down about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Jenkins bought LAKE at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $73,081 at an average of $14.72 per share.

And on Tuesday, EVP, Chief Legal Officer Theresa Robbins Shea bought $6,922 worth of Utz Brands, buying 702 shares at a cost of $9.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Shea purchased UTZ at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $49,938 at an average of $12.33 per share. Utz Brands is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: LAKE, UTZVIDEO: Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: LAKE, UTZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LAKE
UTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.