Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Lakeland Industries' President, CEO & Exec. Chair, James M. Jenkins, made a $10,003 buy of LAKE, purchasing 1,127 shares at a cost of $8.88 a piece. Jenkins was up about 5.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LAKE trading as high as $9.39 at last check today. Lakeland Industries is trading down about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Jenkins bought LAKE at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $73,081 at an average of $14.72 per share.

And on Tuesday, EVP, Chief Legal Officer Theresa Robbins Shea bought $6,922 worth of Utz Brands, buying 702 shares at a cost of $9.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Shea purchased UTZ at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $49,938 at an average of $12.33 per share. Utz Brands is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: LAKE, UTZ

