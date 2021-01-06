Wednesday 1/6 Insider Buying Report: CODI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Compass Diversified, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, D. Eugene Ewing purchased 5,079 shares of CODI, at a cost of $19.61 each, for a total investment of $99,620. So far Ewing is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.04. Compass Diversified is trading up about 6% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.