Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: CADE, ZYME

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cadence Bancorporation's Director, Marc J. Shapiro, made a $403,250 purchase of CADE, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $16.13 a piece. Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Shapiro in the past twelve months.

And at Zymeworks, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Troy Cox who bought 7,500 shares for a cost of $46.50 each, for a trade totaling $348,750. Zymeworks is trading up about 6.4% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.