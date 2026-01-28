Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Blackrock Science and Technology Trust's , Tony Kim, made a $651,200 buy of BST, purchasing 16,000 shares at a cost of $40.70 a piece. Kim was up about 1.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BST trading as high as $41.35 in trading on Wednesday. Blackrock Science and Technology Trust is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kim bought BST on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.33M at an average of $38.80 per share.

And on Monday, Charles E. Jobson purchased $174,780 worth of Joint, purchasing 17,478 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Jobson bought JYNT on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $393,896 at an average of $8.49 per share. Joint is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up JYNT even cheaper than Jobson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $9.70 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.0% below Jobson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: BST, JYNT

