Wednesday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: HBB, RILY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director John C. Butler Jr. purchased 15,690 shares of HBB, for a cost of $11.53 each, for a total investment of $180,968. So far Butler Jr. is in the green, up about 69.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.55. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is trading down about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at B. Riley Financial, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Michael Joseph Sheldon who purchased 2,089 shares for a cost of $48.95 each, for a trade totaling $102,257. Before this latest buy, Sheldon made one other purchase in the past year, buying $100,734 shares for a cost of $18.91 each. B. Riley Financial is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up RILY at a price even lower than Sheldon did, with shares changing hands as low as $47.01 at last check today which is 4.0% under Sheldon's purchase price.

