Markets
ACC

Wednesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: ACC, MHD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, American Campus Communities' Director, John T. Rippel, made a $519,970 buy of ACC, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.00 a piece. American Campus Communities is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rippel in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Peter Hayes bought $307,366 worth of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.37 a piece. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Hayes is in the green, up about 1.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.62.

Wednesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: ACC, MHD
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: ACC, MHD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACC MHD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular