Wednesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: ACC, MHD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, American Campus Communities' Director, John T. Rippel, made a $519,970 buy of ACC, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.00 a piece. American Campus Communities is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rippel in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Peter Hayes bought $307,366 worth of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.37 a piece. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. So far Hayes is in the green, up about 1.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.62.

